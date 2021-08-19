Here’s What Happen If You Wash Your Face With Cold Water

New Delhi: Washing your face with cold water has magical effects, especially in the morning. Here are few other benefits of washing your face with cold refreshing water:

Takes Away The Morning Puffiness

When we wake up in the morning our face looks puffy because overnight, our skin cells regenerate and the pores of our skin expand. This makes our face look puffy. The best way to get rid of this puffiness is by washing our face with cold water.

Gives You Young Looking Skin

Who wants those ageing signs like wrinkles and fine lines on their skin? No one! You don’t need any face cream or serum to get rid of those wrinkles from your face. Just a splash of cold water on your face will help you reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

When you wash your face with cool water, the process slows down the ageing process and makes your face look younger.

Shrinks Pores

Open, big pores on the face are one of the most common problems women face. The best way to shrink those pores is by washing your face with cold water. It closes your open pores.

Refreshes Your Dull Skin

When we wake up in the morning, our skin feels so dull. A quick wash with some cool water can refresh your skin in a jiffy. After washing your face with cold water, don’t pat it dry and let it naturally dry to let your skin soak in the freshness.

Prevents Skin From Harmful Sun Rays

When you wash your face with cool water, it tightens your skin. Cold water also protects the pores of your skin from being exposed to the harmful rays of the sun.

Makes Your Makeup Stay For Longer

Washing your face with cold water before applying makeup is one of the best hacks to make your makeup stay for longer. Cool water tightens your pores and this helps you keep your makeup stay for longer.

Improves Blood Circulation

Coldwater helps in promoting blood circulation on your face. This enhances your skin colour and makes your face look more bright and beautiful.