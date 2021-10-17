Here’s the weather forecast for 5 days as Odisha is set to witness rain till Oct 19

Bhubaneswar: The Low Pressure area over coastal north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal laid over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards with height.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 17.10.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated) Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara Bhadrak and Balasore.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khorda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal and Boudh.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.10.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.10.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated) Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul and Dhenkanal.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.10.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 19.10.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj and Balasore. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Kandhamal.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.10.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 20.10.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal and Kalahandi.