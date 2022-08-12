Here’s the final deadline for JEE Advanced 2022 registration

Mumbai: The deadline for JEE Advanced registration has been extended till 8 pm today (August 12). The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has extended the date to help aspirants complete pending works, if any.
This is the final deadline, and students must upload their documents and exam city centre choices at, https://jeeadv.nic.in, by 8 pm today, read the official notice.
Know how to apply
- Go to the official site of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in
- Click on JEE Advanced 2022 link on home page
- Enter your login details and fill in the asked details in application form
- Make the payment and click on submit
- Once the fee is paid, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future references
