Here’s The Complete Winners List Of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards
New Delhi: The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards were announced on Monday. Several Bollywood stars including Rekha, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Rishab Shetty, Shreyas Talpade, Ronit Roy, Mohit Chauhan, and Varun Dhawan were present at the star-studded event.
Here are the winners:
Best Film: The Kashmir Files
Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist
Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara
Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo
Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha
Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness
Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya
Film of The Year: RRR
Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa
Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files
Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan
Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin
Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu
Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan
Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha
Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan
