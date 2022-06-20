Here’s Reasons Why Lemongrass Tea Must Be A Part Of Your Diet 

New Delhi: Lemongrass tea is a beverage that’s not just soothing, but also offers amazing benefits. Here are some reasons why you should drink lemongrass tea regularly.

Promotes Healthy Digestion

Lemongrass is prescribed to help tackle digestive issues since it acts as a natural diuretic. It can help to ease nausea, constipation, bloating, and soothe your stomach to keep the digestive system on track. In this context, a 2012 study published by the National Institutes of Health showed that lemongrass is effective against gastric ulcers, which further relieves cramping.

Regulates High Blood Pressure

Lemongrass is high in potassium, and helps to increase the production of urine in the body. This, in turn, lowers blood pressure and boosts blood circulation. According to a study published in the Medical Forum Monthly, lemongrass is effective in decreasing blood pressure.

Aids Weight Loss

Lemongrass tea is used as a detox tea to increase metabolism, which further aids in weight loss. According to a 2013 report published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the presence of polyphenol compounds and caffeine content of lemongrass increases energy expenditure and fat oxidation, thereby contributing to weight loss.

Helps To Reduce Anxiety

Lemongrass is a herbal formula that can help to relieve anxiety and stress. The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center suggests smelling lemongrass to immediately reduce anxiety and stress.

Promotes Hair Growth

Lemongrass is an effective hair growth treatment that can help to unclog hair follicles and increase hair growth. It is a rich source of vitamin A and C, which work as essential nutrients for both the skin and hair. Regular consumption of lemongrass tea might help to strengthen your hair follicles and prevent hair fall.