Here’s looking at how Rashmika Mandanna has delivered blockbuster in all languages!

Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the success of her recent release Animal. Bringing her acting prowess at its best, the actress truly nailed her character of Geetanjali, Ranbir Kapoor’s wife. While she garnered love from the Hindi audience, she also impressed the audience in the south who showered her with unprecedented love. Coming from the South, Rashmika is one of those few actresses who has delivered blockbusters in all languages, be it Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Rashmika enjoys a huge fan base across the nation. A genuine pan-India star, she is an actress who has worked in all languages and has also delivered blockbusters. In the actresses of this generation, there isn’t anyone who has the potential to have such a phenomenal spree of conquering all the languages. Finally, we have a female face in the younger lot who can also handle a blockbuster in Hindi cinema.

With films like Anjani Putra and Yajamana Pogaru in Kannada language, Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Sita Ramam in Telugu, Sulthan and Varisu in Tamil and Animal in Hindi, Rashmika has a wide range of films in all the languages! But above all, the actress has also delivered the biggest pan India film Pushpa: The Rise, with which she created a rage across the world as Srivalli.

On the work front, post the success of her recently released film, Animal, Rashmika has now kick-started the shoot for her upcoming thriller film, The Girlfriend apart from which she also has an exciting lineup of projects like D-51, Chaava and highly anticipated Pushpa 2- The Rule.