Here’s List Of Best Smartphones Under Rs 30K

New Delhi: If you’re looking for flagship phones under Rs 30K then you are at the right place. Here are the top picks for the best smartphones for a budget of around ₹30,000.

Realme 9 Pro Plus

Realme 9 Pro Plus (review) belongs to the upper mid-range smartphone series. It is a good-looking handset with a photochromic layer on the back which turns into different colours when viewed at certain angles.

The Realme 9 pro plus gives a smooth performance during graphics-intense games and using the camera. Its price starts at Rs. 24,999 and it comes in Sunrise Blue, Aurora Green, and Midnight Black colours.

Specification

Realme 9 Pro Plus comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, which is one of the best chipsets in the segment. Talking about the camera side, 9 Pro Plus comes with a triple camera setup consisting of the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with support for OIS. It is one of the few phones with support for OIS in the segment. There is an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfie camera is a 16MP one. Now talking about the battery, it comes with a 4,500mAh battery and supports fast charging of 60W.

Motorola Edge 30 5G

The Motorola Edge 30 is the base variant of the Moto Edge 30 Pro that launched last year. It is the only smartphone in the segment to come with a 144hz refresh rate. It has a good camera setup and starts at a price of Rs. 27,999. The colour variants available are Aurora Green and Meteor Grey.

Motorola Edge 30 5G Specs

The dimension of the device is 159.4 x 74.2 x 6.8 mm. The smartphone runs on the Android 12 operating system and it is powered by Qualcomm SM7325-AE Snapdragon 778G+ 5G Octa-core processor. The device features a triple-camera that consists of 50 MP (wide) + 50 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (depth) while on the front there is a single camera setup: 32 MP (wide).

The size of the screen is 6.5 inches and the screen type is an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that will give you an output of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint, compass, accelerometer, gyro, and proximity. Motorola Edge 30 comes with features such as Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, and A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and GALILEO. The smartphone is packed with 8 GB RAM with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage. It comes with a powerful Non-removable Li-Po 4020 mAh battery + Fast charging 33W.

iQOO Neo 6

iQOO recently expanded its smartphone lineup with the launch of the first-ever “Neo” series phone called – iQOO Neo 6 (review) in India. With this launch, iQOO is looking to strengthen its position under Rs 30,000 segment.

iQOO Neo 6 Specs

The phone comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 6.62-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels (FHD+) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. iQOO Neo 6 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM. The iQOO Neo 6 runs Android 12 and is powered by a 4700mAh battery. The iQOO Neo 6 supports proprietary fast charging.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the iQOO Neo 6 on the rear packs a triple camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel (f/1.89) primary camera; an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) camera, and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera. The rear camera setup has autofocus. It has a single front camera setup for selfies, featuring a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The iQOO Neo 6 runs Funtouch OS 12 is based on Android 12 and packs 128GB of inbuilt storage. The iQOO Neo 6 is a dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) mobile that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. The iQOO Neo 6 measures 163.00 x 76.16 x 8.54mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 190.00 grams. It was launched in Cyber Rage and Dark Nova colours.

Connectivity options on the iQOO Neo 6 include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India) , and 5G. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M53

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is one of the latest options in this segment. It has a plastic body and is 7.4mm in thickness. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor and runs Android 12. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes in Emerald Brown, Deep Ocean Blue, and Mystique Green colours and its price starts at Rs. 26,499.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specs

The phone comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate 6.70-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels (FHD+). Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor that features 2 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and 6 cores clocked at 2GHz. It comes with 6GB, 8GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G runs Android 12 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G supports proprietary fast charging.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G on the rear packs a quad camera setup featuring a 108-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera; an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) camera; a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera, and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera. It has a single front camera setup for selfies, featuring a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G runs One UI 4.1 is based on Android 12 and packs 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1024GB). The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is a dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) mobile that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G measures 164.70 x 77.00 x 7.40mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 176.00 grams. It was launched in Deep Blue Ocean and Mystique Green colours. It bears a plastic body.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi Direct, 3G, 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India) , and 5G with active 4G on both SIM cards. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2T

The OnePlus Nord 2T is a minor upgrade from the previous model, so it’s not recommended for someone who owns a Nord 2. However, the smartphone is still one of the best choices to enter the OnePlus ecosystem.

Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord 2T 5G runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also includes HDR10+ support. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G carries the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, along with an f/1.8 optical image stabilisation (OIS) supporting lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G offers a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie camera sensor at the front.

On the storage part, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone includes a range of connectivity options such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port. It also comes with NFC support and has GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC for navigation.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The supported charger is bundled in the box. Besides, the phone measures 159.1×73.2×8.2mm and weighs 190 grams.