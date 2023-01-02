Here’s How You Can Treat Chicken Skin In Winters

New Delhi: Winters come with several skin conditions like dryness, and itchiness gets aggravated in the cold months. Here are a few remedies to treat your keratosis pilaris:

Exfoliate The Skin

To reduce keratosis pilaris or chicken skin and to prevent this condition, it is necessary that you exfoliate the skin regularly. Use a mild, chemical-rich product for this, which helps to remove dead skin cells.

Keep Skin Hydrated

It is best to keep your body hydrated to reduce keratosis pilaris. You can increase the turnover of the skin by using lactic acid, which works to moisturize the skin. If you want, you can use ingredients that contain humectant ingredients, this can trap moisture in the skin.

Take Care Of These Ingredients Too

To reduce keratosis pilaris, you can use creams that contain equal amounts of alpha hydroxy acid, lactic acid, and salicylic acid. All these compounds together make the skin loose and expel the dead cells.