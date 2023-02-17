Here’s How To Use Up Leftover Orange Peel

New Delhi: Oranges can boost your vitamin C in winter, but the peel of the fruit is redundant after the fruit is eaten. There are loads of amazing ways to make the most of leftover orange peel.

Zest up your meals

Use orange zest in recipes for a delicious, fresh tangy hit – they’re great in cakes and salad dressings. Try this Orange cake with orange icing recipe.

Turn it into a sponge

The orange peel actually makes a brilliant natural sponge … who knew? If you have a gunky stove or sink, use a fresh orange peel to scrub it – the natural oils are a perfect degreaser and cleaner.

Make an orange peel candle

This is a fun project you can make with the kids – an orange peel can be transformed into a candle with nothing more than some kitchen oil and a sharp knife!

Make a bird feeder

Make a bird feeder for your backyard by using the peel of half an orange round. Simply remove the fruit from an orange half and poke three evenly spaced holes near the cut section of the peel. Attach sturdy string and hang it from a tree. Fill it with birdseed.

All-natural mosquito repellent

Take fresh orange peels and rub them all over your skin to repel mosquitoes, who don’t like the smell. Much more pleasant-smelling than Aerogard!