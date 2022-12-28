Here’s How To Use Smart Lock On Your Android Device
New Delhi: Smart Lock is a handy set of features introduced with Android 5.0 Lollipop. The feature is available on Android devices and some Android apps, Chromebooks, and in Chrome browsers.
How to use Google’s Smart Lock feature on Android
- Open your phone’s Settings app.
- Tap Security settings and then tap the Advanced Settings option.
- Now tap the Smart Lock option.
- Enter your PIN, pattern, or password.
- Tap the On-body Detection option and turn Use On-body detection on.
- Tap the Trusted Devices option and then tap Add trusted device option.
- On the list of devices, tap a device.
- Now tap the Trusted devices option and then add trusted places.
Comments are closed.