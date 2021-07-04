Here’s How To Install MacOS Moretery Public Data On Your Device

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple has introduced the Beta version for its new iOS 15. iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 software earlier this week. Now the company has also begun spread out the Public beta version of MacOS 12.0 Monterey. The new operating system comes with new features and performance improvements.

The MacOS Monterey update can be installed on the following devices but not all. Here’s a list of machines you can install the open beta on, courtesy of MacRumors.

iMac – Late 2015 and later

iMac Pro – 2017 and later

MacBook Air – Early 2015 and later

MacBook Pro – Early 2015 and later

Mac Pro – Late 2013 and later

Mac mini – Late 2014 and later

MacBook – Early 2016 and later

If your device is eligible and if you’re ready to try out the new beta, which mind you, may not be as stable as of now, here’s how you can get the MacOS Monterey public beta update.

How to download MacOS Monterey public beta

Let’s get started by enrolling your Mac in Apple’s public beta program.