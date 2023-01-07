Here’s How To Change Your Netflix Password On Mobile App
New Delhi: It is very easy to change your Netflix password both on the desktop and in the Netflix mobile app. Once you are done with changing your password, it gets updated on other devices like your smart TV, etc.
Steps to Change your Netflix Password on Mobile App
- Open the Netflix application either on your iOS or Android device. Log into your account and select the profile which you are currently viewing.
- Either on an iPhone or Android phone, tap on your profile picture, present it in the top-right corner of your screen and then choose your Account.
- If you are an iPad or Android tablet user, tap on the More option, present at the bottom of the screen and choose the option “Account” there. This further opens the Netflix website in your default mobile browser.
- Tap on the option “Change password” and enter both your current existing and new passwords. Then, As mentioned above, ensure the check box says “Require all devices to sign in again with a new password.”
- Tap on the Save option to confirm and this will Change your Netflix password and keep it updated across all your devices.
- By following these above-mentioned steps you can easily change your Netflix password on both Desktop and on Mobile. What if you have forgotten your Netflix password? Or are you locked out of your account? Don’t worry, in this case, all you have to do is Reset your Netflix Password.
