Here’s Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 06 May
New Delhi: Garena Free Fire, also referred to as Free Fire (FF), is a battle royale game which releases redeem codes for its players at regular intervals. These codes are then used to claim rewards in the game, along with some other freebies.
Players can get Garena Free Fire redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
- FV2G HYU8 7Y6T
- F2VB TN7M H1LO
- F0BU V9TG SF3I
- F34N R5JT K3IH
- FG8H JW4K I4RT
- UG3Y HV2N EBV4
- 56BN 7MKU OJ9B
- FU7Y 6TX5 RA7Q
- F2C3 VB4R NTK9
- FH5U OJI8 U7BY
- FVCT 4DRS 2FIE
- FU7Y 6TSG FQ2V
- B3N4 M5KT YOIH
- 876V T5CR SEAD
- FV4B 5N6M 7YUL
- 8OIJ 9N8B U7VY
- C6TX 5R4A EQ1D
- F2G3 H4RT I8HT
How to Get Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 06 May?
- Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
- Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
- You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
- Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
- A dialogue box will appear on the screen
- Click on ‘Ok’
