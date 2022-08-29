Here’s All You Need To Know About Magical Spice ‘Dry Ginger’

New Delhi: Ginger is one of the common spices used in Indian households. It is the healthiest spice, full of nutrients and bioactive compounds that have many benefits for our body and brain. Dry ginger or shunthi is a hot spice with a pungent taste, extracted from the dried ginger roots. Let’s check out the amazing benefits you must know about the wonder spice.

Lowers cholesterol: High levels of LDL lipoproteins (bad cholesterol) lead to an increased risk of heart disease. If you choose incorrect food, it may have a strong influence on the LDL levels. Scientific research has proved that dry ginger powder helps in lowering the total cholesterol and triglyceride levels. A study showed the cholesterol markers reduced significantly when the subjects consumed about 3 grams of dry ginger powder every day for 45 days.

Indigestion: Dry ginger powder is known to relieve pain and discomfort in the stomach caused by chronic indigestion. Undigested food and delay in emptying of the stomach are reasons for indigestion. Dry ginger powder can effectively alleviate this problem. A study showed that when 24 healthy subjects consumed 1-2 grams of dry ginger powder before a meal, it helped to speed up the emptying of the stomach by 50 per cent.

Common cold: The anti-inflammatory gingerols and shaogals present in ginger root help in relieving the common cold. If you consume it with lukewarm water it is good for treating colds and flu. You can also take a ginger powder, clove powder and salt mixed together for relief from cold and flu.

Menstrual pain: Dry ginger powder is known to give relief to various types of aches and pains, including menstrual pain. A study found that 150 subjects who consumed 1 gram of dry ginger powder every day for the first three days of their cycles showed considerable improvement in menstrual pains.

Lowers blood sugar: This herbal powder is an excellent natural remedy for controlling high blood sugar in the body. A person suffering from high blood sugar can consume up to 2 grams of dry ginger powder mixed in warm water with a pinch of salt daily. It will prove more effective when consumed in the morning on an empty stomach.