Here’s A List Of Top Smartphones Of 2022

New Delhi: Smartphones are everywhere these days and it’s probably the single most important tech product that you own. This is exactly why we have created the following article, which collects all the very best smartphones for you.

Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro has a top-centered punch-hole notch, IP68 water resistance, an aluminum frame, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

It sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED panel with a 10-120Hz refresh rate, 1,500-nits brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The device houses a Tensor G2 SoC, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired charging.

iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro sports a top-centered “Dynamic Island” and has Always-on display functionality.

It comes with a 6.1-inch LTPO OLED screen, 1-120Hz refresh rate and 2,000-nits peak brightness. It also offers IP68 dust and water resistance.

The handset is backed by an A16 Bionic chipset, which is paired with 6GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 3,200mAh battery.

Vivo X90 Pro+

The Vivo X90 Pro+ comes with a top-centered punch-hole, IP68 dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint reader.

The device sports a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800-nits peak brightness.

It houses the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with up to 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast-charging.

OPPO Find N2 Flip

The Find N2 Flip sports a clamshell-like foldable design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The device packs a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED foldable main screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and a 3.26-inch (382×720 pixels) cover display.

It gets a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 44W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

The Galaxy Z Fold4 bears an inward-folding book-like design, IPX8 water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It offers a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED main screen and a 6.2-inch HD+ secondary screen, both having a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging.