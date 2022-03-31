Here’s A List Of Protein Rich Food For Vegetarians Must Include

New Delhi: Proteins are an important part of our daily diet. Vegetarian foods can be a great source of protein, and contrary to popular belief, most plant-based sources of protein contain all the essential amino acids. Let’s take a look at some of the protein-rich foods that are available in the vegetarian group.

Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is delicious added to smoothies, layered with fruit and granola as a parfait and used as a sour cream substitute on tacos or in dips. It also delivers calcium and gut-healthy probiotics. Choose plain yogurt over flavoured varieties to save added sugar.

Lentils

Lentils are a protein powerhouse stuffed into a tiny package. Not only do they deliver vegan protein, but a 1/2 cup of cooked lentils also gives you 8 grams of fiber. Fiber is good for your heart, helps keep you full and can keep your weight in check.

Chia seeds

Like hemp, chia seeds are nutrient-dense. They deliver protein, fiber and omega-3s. You can blend them into smoothies, make chia-seed jam for toast and bake with them. Learn more about what makes chia seeds so good for you.

Quinoa

Quinoa is unique among plant proteins because it contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein (something most plant-based proteins aren’t). One cup of cooked quinoa also has 5 grams of fiber. Quinoa is rich in magnesium, phosphorus, manganese, zinc, iron, thiamine and folate. And as an added bonus for those with celiac disease or any gluten sensitivity, quinoa is gluten-free.

Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is having a comeback (and it’s good for you!). Cottage cheese is a little higher in sodium than Greek yogurt, so keep that in mind if you’re watching your salt intake. It works well as a savoury dip or try it sweetened up with fruit.