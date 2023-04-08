Here’s a BTS video of Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

April 10 is going to be a momentous day for all those who’ve been waiting in anticipation for Salman Khan’s upcoming movie. And for everyone else too. The makers of the latest Salman flick have revealed that the trailer of the movie will be released on April 10 and everyone seems geared up to welcome it. Apart from the trailer, the makers have also released a short BTS video from the movie.

Generous, endearing, hardworking, humble, helpful and many other such descriptive words were doing rounds of the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan when the cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were asked about how it was to work with a superstar of the enviously high stature of Salman Khan. Stepping out and beyond the sets of the movie and the mood was perhaps a bit more filled with excitement, adoration and love for the Bhaijaan of Bollywood.

The BTS video depicts the supporting cast of the movie talking about how it had been like for them to work with Salman Khan. The cast of the action-packed film surely are star struck by Salman Khan and at the same time humbled by his passion and dedication and professionalism for his work. The fans of Bhaijaan have been particularly eager for his appearance on the big screen and the BTS video features some of the social media requests and reactions to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser and song releases.

Apart from the BTS video, the makers have also released a poster featuring Salman Khan with his on-screen love interest, Pooja Hegde in a particularly intimate way that has already generated a phenomenal following and reactions from the audience at large.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to be released on Eid, 2023.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.