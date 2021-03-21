Japanese Fried Chicken "Karaage"
Here Is The Recipe For Japanese Fried Chicken "Karaage"

Bhubaneswar: Karaage, is a deep-fried dish where a protein or vegetable is coated in potato starch and deep-fried until crisp.

Ingredients (for 4 servings):

  • 1 lb skin-on chicken thigh (455 g), cubed
  • 1 tablespoon sake
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon ginger, grated
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • ½ egg, beaten
  • ⅓ cup potato starch (40 g)
  • cooking oil, for frying

Preparation:

  • In a large bowl, combine the chicken, sake, sugar, soy sauce, ginger, and garlic. Mix well. Cover with plastic and marinate for at least 15 minutes in the fridge.
  • Add the egg and potato starch to the chicken. Mix well.
  • Heat the oil to 340˚F (170˚C). Fry the chicken until golden brown and fully cooked, 5-7 minutes.
