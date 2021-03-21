Here Is The Recipe For Japanese Fried Chicken “Karaage”

Bhubaneswar: Karaage, is a deep-fried dish where a protein or vegetable is coated in potato starch and deep-fried until crisp.

Ingredients (for 4 servings):

1 lb skin-on chicken thigh (455 g), cubed

1 tablespoon sake

1 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon ginger, grated

1 clove garlic, minced

½ egg, beaten

⅓ cup potato starch (40 g)

cooking oil, for frying

Preparation: