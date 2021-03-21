Here Is The Recipe For Japanese Fried Chicken “Karaage”
Karaage, is a deep-fried dish where a protein or vegetable is coated in potato starch and deep-fried until crisp.
Ingredients (for 4 servings):
- 1 lb skin-on chicken thigh (455 g), cubed
- 1 tablespoon sake
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon ginger, grated
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ½ egg, beaten
- ⅓ cup potato starch (40 g)
- cooking oil, for frying
Preparation:
- In a large bowl, combine the chicken, sake, sugar, soy sauce, ginger, and garlic. Mix well. Cover with plastic and marinate for at least 15 minutes in the fridge.
- Add the egg and potato starch to the chicken. Mix well.
- Heat the oil to 340˚F (170˚C). Fry the chicken until golden brown and fully cooked, 5-7 minutes.