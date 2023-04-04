Here Is Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s Itinerary In Japan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik arrived in Japan with a high-level delegation to promote investment opportunities in Odisha. The delegation includes the Minister of Industries, MSME and Energy; the Chief Secretary to the Government of Odisha; the Principal Secretary, Industries Department; Principal Secretary, E&IT Department; the Secretary to the CM, Secretary, Sports and Youth Services; and Managing Director, IPICOL. A business delegation from Odisha also includes leading industrialists from the steel, aluminium, textiles, food and sea-food processing, and green hydrogen and green ammonia sectors. The delegation will explore opportunities for collaboration with Japanese investors.

Speaking after his arrival in Tokyo, the Chief Minister expressed his confidence that the visit would further strengthen the relationship between Japan and Odisha and provide an opportunity for both sides to explore avenues of mutual interest. The Chief Minister also conveyed his appreciation for the warmth and hospitality extended by the Japanese government and people towards the delegation and expressed his hope that the visit would contribute to strengthening the cultural ties between the two nations.

The visit of the Chief Minister and the state delegation to Japan is a significant step towards promoting Odisha as a preferred investment destination and fostering closer ties between Japan and Odisha.

The program of the delegation’s Tokyo-leg of the visit is as follows:

Date Activity:

April 04, 2023

(Tuesday) Meeting with Representative Director and President, Nippon Steel

April 05, 2023

(Wednesday) One-on-One Meetings with Japanese companies

Odisha Business Meet 2023 – Business Opportunities and Investment Ecosystem in Odisha

Interaction with the Odia Community in Japan followed by Dinner

April 06, 2023

(Thursday) Plant visit to Kimitsu Works, NSC

