Here Is Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s Itinerary In Japan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik arrived in Japan with a high-level delegation to promote investment opportunities in Odisha. The delegation includes the Minister of Industries, MSME and Energy; the Chief Secretary to the Government of Odisha; the Principal Secretary, Industries Department; Principal Secretary, E&IT Department; the Secretary to the CM, Secretary, Sports and Youth Services; and Managing Director, IPICOL. A business delegation from Odisha also includes leading industrialists from the steel, aluminium, textiles, food and sea-food processing, and green hydrogen and green ammonia sectors. The delegation will explore opportunities for collaboration with Japanese investors.
Speaking after his arrival in Tokyo, the Chief Minister expressed his confidence that the visit would further strengthen the relationship between Japan and Odisha and provide an opportunity for both sides to explore avenues of mutual interest. The Chief Minister also conveyed his appreciation for the warmth and hospitality extended by the Japanese government and people towards the delegation and expressed his hope that the visit would contribute to strengthening the cultural ties between the two nations.
The visit of the Chief Minister and the state delegation to Japan is a significant step towards promoting Odisha as a preferred investment destination and fostering closer ties between Japan and Odisha.
The program of the delegation’s Tokyo-leg of the visit is as follows:
Date Activity:
April 04, 2023
(Tuesday) Meeting with Representative Director and President, Nippon Steel
April 05, 2023
(Wednesday) One-on-One Meetings with Japanese companies
Odisha Business Meet 2023 – Business Opportunities and Investment Ecosystem in Odisha
Interaction with the Odia Community in Japan followed by Dinner
April 06, 2023
(Thursday) Plant visit to Kimitsu Works, NSC
Itinerary
- On April 4, the Chief Minister will meet Eiji Hashimoto, Representative Director and President of Nippon Steel Corporation, on Tuesday for a one-to-one meeting to discuss avenues of collaboration between NSC and the Government of Odisha.
- On April 5, the Government of Odisha will be hosting the Odisha Business Meet 2023 at The Okura Tokyo which is expected to be attended by over 200 industrialists, business persons and investors from across Japan and the Indo-Pacific Region. The Chief Minister will address the investors and showcase the vast existing and emerging business opportunities in Odisha. In the evening, he will hold an interactive meeting with the Odia Diaspora in Japan.
- On April 6, the state delegation will make a factory visit to the Kimitsu Steel Works and the R&D centre of Nippon Steel Corporation.
