Here Is Dinesh Karthik’s Tweet After India Recall

New Delhi: Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Sunday earned a call-up to the Indian team for the upcoming five-match T20 International (T20I) series against South Africa on the back of his stellar performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

He last played for India in 2019 and the recall comes after his heroics as a finisher helped RCB qualify for the play-offs.

Taking to Twitter, Dinesh Karthik – who has been vocal about his desire to represent the national team again – shared an image in an India jersey and wrote “If you believe yourself, everything will fall into place!”

If you believe yourself, everything will fall into place! ✨

Thank you for all the support and belief…the hard work continues…

Karthik last played for India in the 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat against New Zealand.

He has represented India in 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is. He has 1025 Test runs, 1752 runs in ODIs and 399 runs in T20Is.

Karthik, in IPL 2022, has scored 287 runs in 14 matches so far at an incredible strike rate of 191.33.