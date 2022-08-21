Here is CBSE’s guidelines for conduct of practicals with compartment exam

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued guidelines for the conduct of practical examination with compartment examination. As per the CBSE notification, the practical examinations shall be conducted from August 23 to August 30, 2022.The practical examinations will be conducted at the centres fixed for the theory examinations.

A student who has been declared Repeat in Practical (RP) shall have to appear in the practical examination only. There is no need for such students to appear in the theory examination and the previous theory marks will be carried forward.

The students, who have been declared Repeat in Theory and practical both (RB) shall have to appear in the practical examination as well as the theory examination, if eligible for the compartment examination.

In its guidelines, the CBSE has asked students/examinees to contact their examination centres by August 22 with a copy of their result/marksheet and admit card. Similarly, the students/examinees shall take note of the date and time of the practical examination and report accordingly on time.

CBSE has also asked the Centre Superintendents to prepare a list of all students whose practical examinations are to be conducted, both class and subject-wise. The Centre Superintendents also need to contact the Regional Office in advance for the appointment of external examiners wherever required. For other details of the guidelines, visit the official website of CBSE.