Here Are Reasons Why You Should Eat Ice Apples

New Delhi: Ice apple is a seasonal fruit that is great for health. It is known as ‘nungu’ in Tamil and is more commonly known as ‘tadgola’. Ice apples are the perfect summer snack because of their cooling effect on the body but the fruit has more health benefits to offer too!

Excellent coolant that naturally hydrates the body

Scorching days of summer can be quite uncomfortable and cause dehydration. In such a situation, ice apples have a cooling effect on one’s body and can help combat dehydration naturally.

Boosts your immune system

Our body’s immune system needs vitamins and minerals to maintain good health and steer clear of diseases. Therefore, ice apple is a great choice because it is packed with vitamins and minerals which are essential for a strong immune system.

Cures stomach ailments and digestive problems

If you face stomach ailments like constipation, bloating, and nausea on a regular basis then you should definitely try ice apple because it is an effective natural remedy to cure such issues related to digestion.

Slows down ageing

Yes, ice apples can help delay the ageing process due to the presence of phytochemicals that possess strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, helping your body fight off the action of free radicals.

Helps in losing weight

Ice apple is a fruit famous for its ability to help with weight management, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. The presence of water in the fruit helps the body sustain the feeling of fullness and helps to avoid overeating. In addition, it is a low-calorie fruit that provides you with essential nutrients without adding to the calorie count.