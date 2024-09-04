A swift and decisive response by the HER Team of Commissionerate Police led to the apprehension of an individual involved in a disturbing incident at Hotel Rail View in Laxmisagar, Bhubaneswar.

In the early hours of the morning, a complaint was lodged by a female guest named Ms Sonali from Chattisgarh staying at the hotel. The complainant reported that a man identified as Chandra Sekharan, a resident of Tamil Nadu and also a guest at the hotel, had illicitly recorded her while she was in an inappropriate state inside the bathroom. The accused allegedly used a mobile phone, positioning it through the bathroom’s air exhaust vent, to capture the inappropriate footage.

Upon realizing the misconduct, the victim immediately filed a complaint with the HER Team. In response, the HER Team swiftly reached the location, where they conducted a thorough examination of the victim and recorded her statement. Concurrently, another team member initiated efforts to trace the accused’s whereabouts, as he had attempted to flee the scene.

Due to the prompt action and coordinated efforts of the HER Team, the accused was successfully apprehended and subsequently handed over to Laxmisagar Police Station for further legal proceedings. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime. The case is now under investigation and accused will be forwarded to Court tomorrow.

Commissionerate Police, Bhubaneswar, reiterates its commitment to the safety and dignity of women, ensuring swift justice in all cases of harassment and misconduct.

Aim and objective of HER Team :

The HER Team, a significant initiative by the Commissionerate Police Bhubaneswar, is dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of women and girls in the city. The primary aim of the team is to combat and prevent instances of street harassment, eve-teasing, and stalking. By creating a safer environment, the HER Team strives to empower women, fostering a sense of security and confidence in public spaces. Their proactive approach includes regular patrols, awareness programs, and quick response to any incidents, making them a vital resource for the community.

HER Team Contact Number: 6372500400