Henry Cavill Is Not Returning As Superman: “My Turn To Wear The Cape Has Passed”

London: Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman as per a post shared by him on social media. The Enola Holmes actor shared the heartbreaking news months after announcing his return as the beloved superhero.

The new Superman movie will focus on the superhero’s younger years and plans to take the character in a different direction. Only earlier this year, Cavill made his last appearance as Superman in the Black Adam movie in a cameo, and he has been playing the role since the 2013 movie Man of Steel.

Cavill wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that the news of his not “returning as Superman” was delivered to him by Gunn and his co-chair, Peter Safran, who met him. He added that the “news isn’t the easiest,” as the studio previously told him to announce his return to the role in October. However, he said that he respected the decision and wished James, Peter, and all involved “the happiest of fortunes.”

He added, “For those who have been by my side through the years we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember…. Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”

Moreover, Henry Cavill left The Witcher after filming for season 3. And he has now been replaced by Liam Hemsworth. The news of his departure came around the same time it was announced that he would return as Superman. He was last seen making a guest appearance as Superman in the film Black Adam.