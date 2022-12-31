Henry Cavill Beats Chis Hemsworth, BTS’ V & Many Others To Grab The Top Spot In The Most Handsome Man Of 2022 List

New York: A list of ‘The Most Handsome Faces of 2022’ was released by TC Candler on their Youtube handle a while ago and it features a number of celebs from across the globe – some who surprised us and others that were obvious choices.

From NCT’s Taeyong to BTS’ Jin, numerous Korean celebs made the cut this year too. And while former DC Superman Henry Cavill topped the TC Candler’s Most Handsome Face of 2022, K-pop idols were not far behind with three appearing in the top 10.

Reportedly, this is Cavill’s 10th time on the list and there’s no doubt that he is one of the hottest and most handsome men in the world. Following the now-former DC superhero on the list is Stray Kids’ rapper, dancer and singer Hwang Hyungjin aka Hyunjin. This is his 3rd year on TC Candler’s list.

Coming in 3rd, 4th and 5th on the list are Timothee Chalamet, Chris Hemsworth and Keung To – a singer-actor from the Hong Kong Boy band Mirror. Coming in at No.6 on the list is Emily In Paris and Coronation Street actor Lucien Laviscount, followed by BTS’s Kim Taehyung aka V at No. 7. Interestingly, this is the 7th time V has featured on TC Candler’s list.

Talking up the other 3 spots of the Top 10 are 20-year-old content creator and TikTok personality Vinnie Hacker, Nishimura Riki aka Ni-Ki –the youngest person in the boy band Enhypen and Dean Schneider – the founder of the animal sanctuary and a social media personality based in South Africa at the 8th, 9th and 10th position respectively.

Indian actors who made it to the list include Shahid Kapoor (96), Sidharth Malhotra (88) and Varun Dhawan (76). BTS’ Jimi occupied the 35th spot while Jungkook make it to spot No. 11. Other notable mentions include ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland (49), Michele Morrone (33), Harry Styles (26), Zayn Malik (17) and Jason Momoa (12).