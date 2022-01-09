Hemp Plants On Over 16 Acres Of Land In Koraput Destroyed

Koraput: Excise department officials along with police have destroyed ganja cultivation on 16 acres of lands in Padua locality of Koraput district.

Acting on a reliable input, the officials conducted a crackdown near Pujariput and Kulabir villages under Paduwa police limits and and felled cannabis cultivated about 19,200 plants and set them ablaze near the Jalaput water reservoir.

It is pertinent to mention that the police along with excise officials have launched ‘Operation Green Clean’ aiming to curb the smuggling of ganja in the state.