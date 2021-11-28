Hemp Farming Sprawling Over 53 Acres Destroyed In Gajapati

Gajapati: Excise department officials on Sunday destroyed ganja cultivation on acres of lands at Mohana area in Gajapati district.

Acting on a tipoff, the police and excise sleuths conducted a crackdown at the Mohana area and felled cannabis cultivated on about 53 acres of land.

Later, the plants were torched under active supervision to make those unusable.

The cost of cannabis is worth around Rs 24 crore, officials informed.

Sources said cannabis cultivation is going on on a massive scale in the hilly areas of Gajapati due to its increasing demand among inter-state drug traffickers.

