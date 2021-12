Kandhamal: In a major crackdown, a joint team of Baliguda Police and Excise Department destroyed around 155 acres of ganja cultivation in Kandhamal district.

The estimated worth of the destroyed crop is said to be over Rs 15 crore.

Acting on reliable input, the officials raided the area and torched the ganja plants in presence of the Tehsildar, SDPO, and local police station inspector-in-charge (IIC).