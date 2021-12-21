Hemp Farming Sprawling Over 106 Acres Destroyed In Gajapati

Gajapati: Excise department officials along with police have destroyed ganja cultivation on acres of lands near Naudipadar village under R.Udayagiri police limits in Gajapati district.

The estimated worth of the destroyed crop is said to be over Rs 21 crore.

Acting on a tipoff, the police and excise sleuths conducted a crackdown at the Naudipadar area and felled cannabis cultivated on about 106 acres of land.

It is pertinent to mention that from the past month the excise officials destroyed ganja cultivation more than worth Rs 300 crore in Gajapati.