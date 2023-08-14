Hema Malini To Meet Pooja From Dream Girl 2 and we wonder what’s brewing?

The OG Dream Girl, Hema Malini, is going to meet Ayushmann Khurrana; as the versatile actor gears up for the release of his next film, Dream Girl 2

Many stars in Indian cinema have tapped into their potential and continue to make waves with their refined talent. In their successful careers, they have played characters that have established them among the masses, and Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most prominent names who has demonstrated his brilliance, which speaks volumes. Ever since his debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor, the versatile actor has played many roles, but his character of Pooja in Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl propelled the actor among the masses and made him a household name, and now the reel life Dream Girl is going to meet the OG Dream Girl, Hema Malini.

While we have seen Ayushmann Khurrana as the dream girl of many in the film Dream Girl, the Indian Entertainment Industry has made its own discovery of the dream girl with the celebrated name Hema Malini, and the reel-life Dream Girl is now going to meet the original Dream Girl, aka Hema Malini. The duo will be meeting for the first time, and we wonder what is brewing. Is this meeting happening for a promo shoot featuring Hema Malini and Ayushmann Khurrana? Or, Is Hema Malini going to shoot a song with Ayushmann Khurrana for the Dream Girl 2? Or , Is Hema Malini making a cameo appearance in the much-awaited Dream Girl 2?

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Producted by of Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Dream Girl 2, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Manjot Singh Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles, and the film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.