Hema Malini Reveals A Filmmaker Tried To Remove Her Saree Pin

Mumbai: Hema Malini, Fondly known as Dream Girl, recently shared an incident of her professional life. In an interview, she revealed that a filmmaker tried to remove the pin from her saree making her uncomfortable.

The actor said the director wanted to shoot some kind of a scene. When asked to remove her pin from the sari, she replied that the loose end will slide down. The crew then said this is what he wants. She further opened up about film in recent times and how filmmakers don’t take the pain to make their leads look appealing. She also said she is not sure if she will work on films again.

Malini also revealed that she was Raj Kapoor’s first choice for Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She said, “He said this is such a film, you will not do it but I am keen that you do it.” She added that her mother was sitting next to her and did not give a nod to the film.

Hema Malini and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol recently became the talk of the town after they were not seen at Sunny Deol’s son’s wedding. Following this, Dharmendra shared a social media post apologising to Hema and their daughters for not inviting them personally to his grandson’s wedding. Karan Deol got married to Drisha Acharya recently.

The actor-turned-politician worked with Dharmendra in multiple films including Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, and others. While Dharmendra will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Hema Malini was last seen in the 2017 film Shimla Mirch co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakulpreet Singh.