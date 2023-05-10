Hema Malini praises Allu Arjun’s performance

The Pan India star Allu Arjun has always left the nation impressed with his brilliant performance. The superstar had given blockbusters like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, Pushpa: The Rise, and many more that have always made him the ultimate king of the box office and the audience’s hearts. Apart from setting his charm on the big screen, the actor has also been adored by his fans for his humble and down-to-earth nature. Be it from the common man to celebrities to the festivals, the swag of the Pan India staar set an example of its popularity that was never seen before. But the craze doesn’t seem to settle down so easily, as after receiving love from almost all the renowned personalities, now the performance of Allu Arjun has left the Dream Girl of Bollywood Hema Malini impressed.

Recently while speaking about Allu Arjun, Hema Malini said, “I also saw Pushpa: The Rise, aur bada maza aaya dekhke. So many people have done the dance step based on Allu Arjun’s walk in the film. I loved his performance, too. Then I saw him (Allu Arjun) in another film and realised that he is such a good-looking boy. He looked so rustic and drastically different sporting a lungi in Pushpa. He played such a character and yet he is the hero! It’s commendable that he agreed to sport such a look and do the role. Hamare Hindi film heroes thodi na aisa dikhenge. I remember in Razia Sultan, Dharamji had to look darker and he was hesitant.” These complimenting lines coming from such a celebrated actress in the industry speak a lot about Allu Arjun’s aura as a performer and as a human being which is not just limited to any region but it has its charm all across the nation and beyond.

Apart from this, Allu Arjun’s impressive lineup of projects includes the second part of his blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise. The first look of Allu Arjun aka Pushparaj from the upcoming ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ was recently revealed that left the masses in absolute astonishment. Having pulled off an impactful campaign to reveal the look, the makers marked the beginning of Pushpa’s rule all across the globe. Apart from that, the superstar has recently announced an untitled project by producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.