Help End The War: President Zelensky Reaches Out To PM Modi With Peace Proposal

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a peace plan to end the 15-month long war with Russia on the side-lines of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima and sought India’s endorsement as the country had resonance and credibility in the comity of nations. PM Modi met President Zelensky on May 21.

According to authoritative sources, Zelensky was most respectful of PM Modi and made no demands on India except for asking support for his peace proposal as he felt that many countries look towards the largest democracy in the world. The proposal is under consideration of the Modi government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to the Capital after a three nation tour this morning with a breakthrough in the bilateral relations with Australia and deepening cooperation with the Far Pacific nations at the Indo-Pacific Forum summit. Despite the hectic overseas tour, PM Modi hit the ground running by addressing party workers outside the Palam Technical Area early morning and will flag the Vande Bharat Express for Dehradun from New Delhi at 11 am.

According to officials, G-7 leaders including US President Joe Biden asked PM Modi for his secret behind his long innings in Indian politics as he was the senior most international leader at the Quad summit. PM Modi was taken aback by impromptu gestures of Papua New Guinea PM James Marape at the Jackson airport with the latter showing utmost respect to the Indian PM. The Indo-Pacific Forum countries showed eagerness to cement cooperation with India after vaccine diplomacy and humanitarian relief support by New Delhi in a time of need.

However, significant progress was recorded in the bilateral ties with Australia with the body language of the two PMs revealing mutual trust and respect. After working hard to improve relations with Canberra since 2014, the two sides broke new ground with Australia willing to supply lithium to India for its electric car batteries. “The two leaders clearly were in sync with each other on further improving bilateral ties and were on the same page on the Indo-Pacific. The signing of the migration mobility agreement with Australia shows the trust that Canberra has on the Indian diaspora,” said a senior official.

Another senior official said that India has been able to expand its diplomatic footprint in the Indo-Pacific and laid the foundation to comprehensive bilateral ties with Australia.