Helix Metalfit 3.0 With SpO2 Monitoring, Sports Mode Launched In India By Timex: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Helix Metalfit 3.0 smartwatch by Timex Group India was launched in India. The newly launched smartwatch comes with features like SpO2 tracking, Activity Tracking, Metal Case, Sports Mode, Music Control, Camera Control, and more. The smartwatch has a square dial with a single button on the right.

Price

The Helix Metalfit 3.0 has been launched at a price of Rs 3,995. The watch is available for purchase from Helix’s own website.

Specification

A 1.81” Full HD display with a square dial, smoothened edges and high-definition fonts. The Bluetooth calling smartwatch with multi-dial selection sports a crown rotation button aside the zinc alloy body.

Even as the IP67 waterproof certification makes it suitable for the rainy season, the watch has a unique Auto Speaker Cleaner which uses an audio tone to clean the moisture in the smartwatch that clogs it after getting wet.

The Cosmos Max is powered by the 5.1 Bluetooth low-energy chip and comes along with an AI-enabled Voice Assistant. Besides, it is loaded with a number of features and modes such as Do Not Disturb, Raise to Wake and All-day Heart Rate Test.