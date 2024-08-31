Helicopter dropped mid-air in Kedarnath after towing chopper loses balance

Dehradun: A malfunctioning helicopter was being transported to the Gauchar airstrip for repairs by the Indian Air Force when it was dropped mid-air near Kedarnath by a towing chopper due to balance issues on Saturday.

The airlifting was conducted by an MI-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force.

The MI-17, however, lost balance owing to the weight of the towed helicopter, prompting the pilot to release it over an open area in the valley.

Previously, the helicopter had made an emergency landing a mere 100 meters from the helipad in May, with all passengers disembarking safely.

The defective helicopter was en route for repairs to the Gauchar Airstrip aboard the MI-17 at approximately 7 am on Saturday, as stated by Chaubey.

Yet, the Air Force helicopter struggled with the balance of the defective helicopter, leading to its release near the Tharu camp in Kedarnath. The helicopter was empty of passengers and luggage, confirmed Chaubey. Rescue teams have been dispatched to the site to ascertain if there are any casualties. Chaubey has urged the public to refrain from spreading rumours regarding the incident.