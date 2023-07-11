Helicopter Crashes Near Mount Everest In Nepal, 6 people, Including Five Mexicans Killed

Nepal: A private commercial helicopter belonging to the Manang Air bearing tail number NA-MV has crashed near the Mount Everest region in Nepal, confirmed officials. The helicopter took off from the Surke Airport in Solukhumbu district at 10:04 am for Kathmandu with six people aboard, including five Mexican nationals. The chopper lost contact at an altitude above 12,000 feet at 10:13 am, said Gyanendra Bhul, Manager at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), reported PTI.

However, the officials have now confirmed that the helicopter that went missing near the Mount Everest area in Nepal on Tuesday has crashed in a hilly terrain in the country’s eastern region. Five Mexican nationals and pilot Chet B Gurung were aboard the helicopter.

The chopper that killed six foreign nationals including five Mexicans is owned by Manang Air that operates helicopters in commercial air transportation within the Nepalese territory under the Regulation of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.