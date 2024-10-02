Pune: A helicopter crashed in the Bavdhan area of Pune on Wednesday morning, resulting in the deaths of two pilots and an engineer. The helicopter, an Augusta 109 VT-EVV, was en route to Mumbai from the Oxford Golf Course helipad when it went down shortly after takeoff.

The crash occurred around 7 AM, and initial reports suggest that low visibility due to misty conditions may have contributed to the accident1. The helicopter, operated by Heritage Aviation, burst into flames upon impact, making rescue efforts challenging.

Emergency services, including fire brigade and ambulance teams, were quickly dispatched to the scene. Despite their prompt response, all three occupants of the helicopter were declared dead at the site. The deceased have been identified as Girishkumar Pillai, Pritamchand Bharadwaaj, and Paramjeet.

Vinoykumar Choubey, Police Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad, confirmed the fatalities and stated that a detailed investigation would be conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Local residents reported hearing a loud explosion followed by thick smoke rising from the crash site. “It was a horrifying sight. The helicopter was engulfed in flames, and there was nothing we could do,” said a witness.

The Oxford Golf Course, from where the helicopter took off, is a popular helipad for private and chartered flights. This incident has raised concerns about flight safety protocols, especially under adverse weather conditions.

Authorities have cordoned off the area, and forensic teams are on-site to collect evidence. The DGCA will be examining the helicopter’s black box and other flight data to piece together the events leading up to the crash.