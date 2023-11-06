Heeralal Samariya sworn in as Chief Information Commissioner

New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Heeralal Samariya was today sworn in as the chief of the Central Information Commission (CIC) by President Droupadi Murmu, making him the first Dalit person to hold that post.

The top post of the transparency panel was vacant following the end of the term of YK Sinha on October 3. Mr Samariya has a distinguished career in public service, having served as Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The Commission is led by the Chief Information Commissioner and can have up to 10 information commissioners.