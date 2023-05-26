‘Hectic Shoot’: Salman Khan Wraps Up ‘Tiger-3’

Mumbai: Salman Khan, who is one of the most loved superstars globally, has revealed that he wrapped up the shoot of the most-awaited film of 2023, Tiger 3.

The third instalment in the Tiger franchise is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The audience is eagerly waiting to watch Salman as Tiger on the big screen.

Recently, he made everyone go gaga after he made a special appearance as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The excitement around his film is sky-high. Salman confirmed the same during an event in Abu Dhabi.

Recently, Salman jetted off to Abu Dhabi to attend an award show. Ahead of the grand event, he was seen speaking to the media there. He revealed that the shoot of Tiger 3 was ‘hectic’. The actor shared, “Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah. It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though.”

Apart from Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Before heading to Abu Dhabi, Salman reportedly shot in Mumbai with Shah Rukh. The film will see SRK as Pathaan in a special appearance. If reports are to be believed, the duo shot for top-notch action sequences and a massive set was mounted in the city.

Meanwhile, Salman recently shared that he was injured on the sets while lifting heavy weights. He shared a picture of his injured shoulder from the set of Tiger 3. Along with it, he wrote, “Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao. Tiger Zakhmi Hai . #Tiger3.”

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde. After Tiger 3, he has Kick 2 in the pipeline. Salman is yet to announce his next project.