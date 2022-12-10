Hectic Lobbying Starts Within Cong For CM’s Post In Himachal

Shimla: Intense lobbying continued for the chief minister’s post on Saturday, a day after the newly elected Congress MLAs unanimously passed a resolution authorising the party president to pick the legislature party leader.

From the morning itself, Congress MLAs made a beeline to Cecil Hotel in Shimla where the party’s central observers — Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda — were staying.

Even after winning the assembly polls with a clear mandate, the Congress is finding it difficult to fill the void created by the death of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and reach a consensus on the legislature party leader who will become the CM.