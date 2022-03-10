Heavy Vehicles Banned From Entering Cuttack’s Chhatrabazar Locality

Cuttack: After an under-construction bridge’s guard wall that collapsed at Malgodown area in Cuttack’s Chhatrabazar locality on Wednesday evening, heavy vehicles have been prohibited from entering the locality.

According to reports, the entrance through the old bridge has been blocked. The unloading of goods is being done near Pilgrim Road in Cuttack.

Two persons were killed after an under-construction bridge’s guard wall that collapsed at Malgodown area in Cuttack’s Chhatrabazar locality on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, another injured one is fighting for his life at the hospital. Both the victims died while undergoing treatment at the SCB Hospital and Medical College.

The incident occurred during evening peak traffic hours. Eyewitnesses claimed that all victims were labourers, who were engaged at the sight.

CM Naveen Patnaik has expressed grief at the death of two persons in the collapse.

The CM has conveyed his deep condolence to the bereaved families and announced ex gratia of Rs 3 lakhs for the next of the kin of the deceased persons.