Heavy Storms Hit East Canada Provinces; 4 Dead, Massive Blackouts

Montreal: Four people have died and over 900,000 homes have lost power in the eastern Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, authorities said Saturday.

According to Ontario police, three individuals were killed and several more were injured as a result of a powerful summer thunderstorm.

A tree collapsed on the trailer he was staying in, killing one individual. While walking in the storm, a woman in her seventies was also crushed by a tree.

Another person was killed by the storm in the federal capital of Ottawa, although local authorities declined to provide any details.

A woman in her fifties was the fourth casualty. During the storm, her boat capsized in the Ottawa River, which separates Ottawa and Quebec, according to the CBC, quoting local police.

According to online tallies from local providers Hydro One and Hydro-Quebec, about 900,000 residences in the two provinces were without power Saturday night.