Heavy Showers Leave Parts Of Odisha Capital Flooded

Bhubaneswar: An hour-long heavy rain inundated several parts of Odisha capital causing untold hardships to the citizens on Sunday evening.

Several areas of the Smart City Bhubaneswar witnessed water-logging which exposed the worst monsoon preparedness of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Like every year, the service road along NH-16 in front of Iskcon Temple once again bore the brunt of rains as the entire area was submerged in a flash flood.

The heavy shower which continued for an hour turned the main road in front of Iskcon temple in Nayapalli into a pool as the rainwater could not be discharged immediately.

Heavy rains paralysed the vehicular movements as roads were flooded at Nayapalli Behera Sahi, and Bomikhal along the Rasulgarh-Kalpana Square road. People had a harrowing time wading through the knee-deep water and several four-wheelers were left submerged.

While flooding and the water-logging issue have become every year’s event in the city, the civic body authorities are yet to resolve it.