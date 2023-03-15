Heavy shelling near Imran Khan’s house; ex-Pakistan PM cries conspiracy

Lahore: The Pakistan Police started heavy shelling near the residence of Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of the country, who faces arrest in the Toshakhana case. The shelling began around 6am this morning. A heavy contingent of police surrounded the residence of Imran Khan in Lahore as Islamabad Police intended to arrest him.

The police blocked all roads leading to the house of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman by placing containers and riot personnel took positions to launch the operation. This comes amid the clashes between police and PTI supporters, which injured several on both sides.

Earlier police charged Imran Khan’s supporters with batons and teargas shells. PTI workers and supporters had gathered outside Khan’s house after a police team arrived from Islamabad to arrest him on a court order. Senior PTI leader Farukh Habib told reporters that come what may Imran Khan would not surrender to police in fake cases.

“The arrest warrants in the case related to threatening a female judge were today suspended by the Islamabad High Court. Let’s see what new warrants police have brought with them now,” Habib said.