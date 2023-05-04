Heavy Security At Jantar Mantar After Wrestlers-Cops Faceoff

New Delhi: Wrestlers protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar have alleged that they were manhandled by drunk policemen late Wednesday night. The wrestlers claim that they were assaulted by cops when they wanted to bring in folding beds to the protest site.

Following the clash, heavy police force has been deployed at the protest site and the whole area has been barricaded, not allowing media personnel to reach the protesting wrestlers.

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda who reached the protest site late at night claimed that he was detained by Delhi Police and taken to Vasant Vihar police station.

Several wrestlers were hit on the head with two sustaining injuries. One person fell unconscious and had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the police, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti reached the protest site with folding beds without permission. When the police intervened, a minor altercation broke out following which the AAP leader and two others were detained, police said.

In a video that is now viral on social media, some protesters can be heard accusing police personnel of attacking wrestlers under the influence of alcohol.

A drunk policeman, Dharemendra, abused Vinesh Phogat and got involved in a scuffle with us,” said former wrestler Rajveer. Olympian and Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Geeta Phogat has said that her younger brother Dushyant Phogat’s head “was cracked open”.