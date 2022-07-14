Heavy Rains To Continue In These Odisha Districts Till Sunday: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over several districts during the next 24 hours. IMD has issued Orange warning for these districts.

These districts are–Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Sambalpur, and Nuapada.

Similarly, a forecast of heavy rainfall has been issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Boudh, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts The IMD has issued Yellow warning for these districts.

Bhubaneswar will experience a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of Rain or Thundershower. The Maximum and Minimum temperature of the city is very likely to be around 32 degrees and 25 degrees respectively.

The IMD stated, “Under the influence of Low-Pressure Area over South Coastal Odisha and strong monsoon flow, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 45-55 Kmph is very likely off Odisha Coast till Saturday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea off Odisha coast and adjoining West-central and North-west Bay of Bengal till 16th July,”