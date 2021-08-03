Heavy Rains, Thunderstorm In Odisha Till Aug 7

Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha will experience rain and thunderstorm activity till August 7, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has also issued yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Khordha and Puri in the next 24 hours.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 03.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 04.08.2021) Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and at a few places over the rest of the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur,Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Khordha and Puri.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 04.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 05.08.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur,Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Khordha and Nayagarh.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 05.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 06.08.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 06.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 07.08.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh and Deogarh. Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 07.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 08.08.2021) Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of South Interior Odisha and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.