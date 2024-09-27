Balasore: Due to incessant heavy rainfall, darshan at the Panchalingeshwar Temple in Nilagiri area of Balasore district, has been suspended indefinitely.

The continuous downpour has caused a strong flow of water from a nearby waterfall, submerging the Puja mandap area under two feet of water. This has made it unsafe for devotees to approach the Shiva Lingam.

Temple authorities have restricted access to ensure the safety of visitors. “It has been raining non-stop for over a week, making it impossible to approach the Shiva Lingam. The Puja Mandap is submerged, and the priest is unable to perform rituals. For the safety of devotees, we have barred them from touching the Lingam and approaching the area,” said Sanatan Barik, a member of the temple management.

Many devotees, especially those from outside the state, expressed their disappointment at being unable to have darshan of Baba Panchalingeshwar. Despite the restrictions, some managed to perform Puja rituals from a distance.