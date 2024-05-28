Heavy Rains May Cause Waterlogging In Northeast States Today, Warns IMD As Cyclone Remal Weakens

Bhubaneswar: With cyclonic storm Remal weakening into a deep depression, heavy rainfall is likely over parts of West Bengal and northeastern states on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

This deep depression will gradually weaken into a depression in the next six hours, the IMD bulletin stated.

Heavy rainfall is predicted over parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura, and light rainfall over others. The rains may cause damage to vulnerable structures and thatched houses/huts, kutcha and pucca roads due to heavy rain, inundation of low-lying areas and localized flooding, as well as disruption of traffic due to waterlogging, the IMD warned.

The weather agency has advised people in these states to move to safer places and avoid going to areas that face waterlogging issues.

In Bengal too, light rainfall is forecast in most places, with heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Earlier on Monday, as the severe cyclonic storm Remal turned into a cyclonic storm after making landfall over the coasts of Bengal and Bangladesh Sunday night, several Bengal districts witnessed heavy rainfall and gusty winds, leaving six people dead.

The storm snapped power lines, uprooted poles and trees and blew roofs off thatched houses while rain and high tides damaged embankments and flooded coastal areas.