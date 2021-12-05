Heavy Rains Damage Paddy Crops In Odisha; Farmers In Distress

Though the effect of Cyclone Jawad remained low, incessant rains triggered by the system laid widespread damage to acres of paddy fields and harvested crops in some parts of Odisha leaving the farmers in distress.

Even after the state government had earlier advised the farmers to harvest paddy from the fields and store in safe places, the time ran out for scores of farmers.

While many managed to harvest paddy crops, heavy rains have left thousands of acres of paddy fields waterlogged resulting in germination and damage. The rains also laid damage to non-paddy crops such as vegetable plantations.

Farmers have demanded that authorities should take up loss assessment immediately after the weather condition improves and provide compensation.